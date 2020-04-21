Stretch Of Italian Bar Road Closed

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that a portion of Italian Bar Road is closed so that crews can repair earlier storm damage.

Sierra Mountain Construction has received a contract to repair five separate areas of Italian Bar Road, and the latest construction (site three) is taking place today through May 6, approximately 5.5 miles east of Columbia and 0.8 miles west of the bridge crossing the South Fork Stanislaus River (Lost Dutchman Mining Camp). A full closure started at 8am in the area and it will continue through May 6, so plan trips accordingly.

The project consists of structural excavation and repairs to the roadway and its slopes.