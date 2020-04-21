Sunny
Fire Training Getting Underway In Rancho Calaveras

By B.J. Hansen
Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign

Rancho Calaveras, CA — Firefighters will be active over the next couple of weeks near Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road.

The CAL Fire Heavy Fire Equipment Operating Academy will be conducting training ahead of the coming fire season. The site is within the New Hogan Vegetation Management Plan. A total of 500 acres will be treated as part of the work.

Mostly the training will run from 7:30am-5pm, Monday through Friday, but some days it will run until 10pm to allow for night operations. The public may observe dust and hear heavy equipment during those times in the Ranch Calaveras area.

The training will run today through May 8.

