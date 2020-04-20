Bridge Construction Project Commencing On Hogan Dam Road

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A project in Calaveras County is getting underway today and it will continue over the next eight months.

The bridge construction is along Hogan Dam Road over Bear Creek in Valley Springs. Driveway access will remain intact along Hogan Dam Road during the construction, but other traffic will be detoured along Highway 26, Milton Road and Hunt Road.

Calaveras County has hired MCM Construction to oversee the work. The project is expected to be done by December 31. You will need to avoid the area. Regarding the need for the project, the bridge is regularly impassable during rainy months and the closure creates a 20 mile detour.