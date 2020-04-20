Sonora Council To Discuss COVID-19 Related Items

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet later today using the online platform Zoom.

The council will have further discussion about Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay at home directive, and local efforts to enforce it. We reported earlier that at the last meeting the council approved a fee structure to enforce the stay at home directive. The council also agreed to bring the item back up for discussion at future meetings to hear how it is working.

The Council will also vote on sending a letter to Congressman Tom McClintock voicing support for House Resolution 6467. The bill would provide enhanced coronavirus relief funding for cities and counties with a population under 500,000. The meeting starts today at 5pm. Members of the public can participate online. The information is below:

Zoom Meeting Link

Dial (253)215-8782

Meeting ID: 879 343 588

Password: 376749