Two More Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health on Wednesday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total to eleven.

While the two cases are unrelated relays the county’s health officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, both are males. One resides in Valley Springs and is linked to another recent case there.

“They shared the same environment with each other. So, that case is not concerning for what we call community transmission,” details Dr. Kelaita, who explains, “This is a case where one person transmitted it to somebody else that they have close contact with.”

As reported here on Monday (April 13), an older adult female from Valley Springs became the ninth patient. These patients are in isolation and no further cases around these individuals are anticipated advises Dr. Kelaita.

The second man lives in West Point. The source of the exposure regarding this individual is currently being investigated. Dr. Kelaita shares, “We haven’t had an opportunity to do a very thorough case investigation yet. We just got this reported this afternoon. So, this individual is be contacted.” Those who came in close contact will be quarantined in their homes and anyone with symptoms will be tested. Of the eleven confirmed cases, seven cases have since recovered, and no one has died. Calaveras Public Health Office released the below chart to give the public a better understanding of who makes up these cases, according to Dr. Kelaita.

“We should expect additional cases of novel coronavirus among Calaveras residents before the outbreak begins to subside. Please know that the actions you take today are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 into Calaveras communities,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County Health Officer. “In order to keep our numbers low, it is important for people to limit interactions with those outside of their households.”

Public Health advises anyone that feels ill with a fever or respiratory symptoms, even with mild symptoms, to self-isolate at home for 7 days. When fever and symptom-free for 72 hours the quarantine can be lifted. Dr. Kelaita also subscribes, “If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you should quarantine at home for 14 days from your last contact with that individual.” Also, older adults and those who have underlying health conditions, or are pregnant, may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they become sick.