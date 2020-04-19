Roadwork on Highway 49 And Other Highways

Update on Caltrans Yosemite Junction Project View Photo

As noted here Caltrans construction operations will continue modified operations amidst the coronavirus situation. Construction and maintenance projects vital to a fully functioning transportation system are currently moving forward.

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit traffic to one lane and delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 from Airport Road to Highway 12, a moving closure of one of the two lanes for pavement marker replacement may cause 5-minute delays. The work is scheduled on Monday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Mariposa and Tuolumne Monday through Friday shoulder work will close the right turn lane and the left shoulder. The work is scheduled between 7:30 AM and 3:00 PM from Bear Valley Road to HWY 120.



On Highway 49 Monday through Friday at Jackass Gulch Bridge be aware of drainage work that will close one of the 2 lanes.

On Highway 49 from Cowan Street to Parrotts Ferry Road shoulder work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Also from Cowan Street to Columbia Way the right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.

On Highway 49 Tuesday through Wednesday from the South of Moccasin Creek Crossing to Moccasin Creek be aware of utility work that will intermittently limit traffic to one way. The work is scheduled between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.

On Highway 120 road grinding operations from Ferretti Road to the Yosemite National Park Boundry will restrict one of the two lanes of traffic. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.



These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.