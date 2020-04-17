Mostly sunny
70.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials Speak About Local Response To Coronavirus

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Dr. Liza Ortiz,

Dr. Liza Ortiz,

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature an update from local education and health leaders about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first part of the show will feature an interview with Columbia College President Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay about how classroom activities have currently transitioned to the virtual world. He will provide the latest information about the college and plans being developed in relation to the Fall semester.

The show will also feature an interview with the new Tuolumne County Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Liza Ortiz. She will speak about issues related to testing, preparing for a potential surge, misconceptions, best practices, and following the Governor’s directives.

  • Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 