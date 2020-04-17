Officials Speak About Local Response To Coronavirus

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature an update from local education and health leaders about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first part of the show will feature an interview with Columbia College President Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay about how classroom activities have currently transitioned to the virtual world. He will provide the latest information about the college and plans being developed in relation to the Fall semester.

The show will also feature an interview with the new Tuolumne County Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Liza Ortiz. She will speak about issues related to testing, preparing for a potential surge, misconceptions, best practices, and following the Governor’s directives.