Rodefer: Coming Out Of COVID-19 Isolation

Sonora, CA — District Five Tuolumne County Supervisor Karl Rodefer has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on actions taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodefer writes about the coordination between federal, state and county leaders to put in place rules and restrictions, and the challenges of finding the right balance. He also writes about things that must be considered ahead of transitioning to an upcoming phase, and eventually lifting restrictions, so people can move about more freely.

You can read Supervisor Rodefer’s blog, entitled “Coming Out Of COVID-19 Isolation, by clicking here.

Rodefer’s District Five covers the greater Columbia and Jamestown areas.