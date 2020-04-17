Adventist Health Sonora Scales Back Rapid Care As Demand Drops

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — In a temporary move, Adventist Health Sonora is reducing the hours at its Indian Rock Rapid Care Center in East Sonora and closing its Angels Camp Rapid Care.

The hospital reports that the shelter in place restrictions appear to be having a positive impact on slowing the spread of coronavirus, and it has also spurred a decrease in demand for other medical services.

Michelle Fuentes, Adventist Health Sonora President, says, “Please don’t be afraid to seek care if you are experiencing an illness or injury. At Adventist Health Sonora we always do everything we can to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Related to the temporary changes, beginning Monday, the Indian Rock Rapid Care will only be open from 8am-4pm (M-F), and the Angels Camp Rapid Care will be closed.

Tyler Newton, Operations Executive, states, “We are committed to caring for our communities and poised to reactivate these services quickly.”

It is noted that the current construction on the Angels Camp Rapid Care expansion will continue during this time.

The Emergency Department at Adventist Health Sonora is prepared to care for patients who may have otherwise chosen Rapid Care for their illness or injury.