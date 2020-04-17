California Provides Financial Security For Food Workers

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an Executive Order to provide financial security for grocery store employees, farm workers, delivery drivers, fast food workers and various others in the food service industry who are impacted by COVID-19.

Newsom says those essential workers will receive a supplemental check for two weeks of sick pay from the state, should they become ill from COVID-19 or be directed by health officials to quarantine after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus.

In making the announcement, Newsom stated that 51 workers recently tested positive for COVID-19 at a Safeway distribution center in Tracy.

He says they are essential to keeping food on the table, but must have the ability to stay home, and not have the fear of missing a paycheck, if they contract the coronavirus.

The federal government already has an emergency program to provide this benefit to employers with less than 500 employees, and the new state program will now provide assistance to the larger companies.

Additionally, the Executive Order provides health and safety standards to increase worker and customer protection by permitting workers at food facilities to wash their hands every 30 minutes, or as needed, to increase proper sanitation measures.