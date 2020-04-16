Jamestown Sanitary District Delays Rate Increase

Jamestown, CA — Citing economic challenges in the community due to the coronavirus pandemic, a planned sewer service rate increase has been postponed by six months.

The Jamestown Sanitary District was initially planning to implement its fifth and final installment of a multiyear rate increase on July 1st, but it has now been pushed to January 1. The average rate for a single family residence will increase from the current $73.45 to $81.55.

The district is also implementing the state’s directive to suspend monthly late fees and disconnections until this July. Customers are still required to pay for monthly service as the revenue is necessary to maintain the district’s wastewater treatment facility and other infrastructure.

JSD Updated Five Year Rate Plan: Equivalent Single Family Residence



7-1-2016 ($49.15)

7-1-2017 ($57.25

7-1-2018 (65.35

7-1-2019 ($73.45)

1-1-2021 ($81.55)