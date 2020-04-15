Local Charged With Self-Storage Complex Burglaries

Heritage Self Storage TCSO Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials are releasing details involving multiple thefts from a local self-storage complex.

A recent late-night call from an employee of Heritage Self Storage in Columbia of a burglary in progress turned out to be an especially fruitful one as the caller was able to provide deputies with real-time updates along with a suspect description from a live video surveillance feed as they were responding.

Although the suspect was not at the scene when deputies arrived, he was later identified as 48-year-old local transient Omar Spooner, who used bolt cutters to gain access into the fenced storage complex and multiple storage units. Deputies were able to shortly thereafter locate and arrest Omar without incident.

According to the Tuolumne County Jail booking log, he is currently facing burglary and vandalism charges. Sheriff’s officials add more charges may be pending after investigators finish contacting victims of the burglarized storage units to find what else might have been taken.