Przybyla Highlights Takeaways Of Second Business Webinar

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — An estimated 75 people took part in a local online business webinar hosted on Zoom this week, and an additional 161 watched a live stream online.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, highlights 10 takeaways in a new myMotherLode.com blog that you can find by clicking here.

Many local businesses have been hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The webinar featured a presentation from the Deputy Director of the Small Business Administration for the Fresno Region. Topics included things like the Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to COVID-19, and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Przybyla’s blog also includes a link to view video of the webinar.

