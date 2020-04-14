Crooked Attempts Afoot Seek COVID-19 Donations To Help Students

Angels Camp, CA — Local schools are warning of scam attempts targeting folks interested in helping support COVID-19 emergency education-related activities.

Calaveras County Schools Superintendent Scott Nanik’s office reported on Monday that a recent bogus activity involved an unauthorized solicitation for tech equipment, adding that the attempt was cleverly crafted, appealing to county residents wanting to support students challenged by distance learning.

In the interest of derailing such scams before they can get traction, the Calaveras County Office of Education advises the public to not contribute to solicitations asking for equipment donations or funds for students — but report them immediately to the office at 209 736-4662 or online.

Instead, officials say interested folks should reach out the districts directly for accurate information on what is actually needed and best ways to help provide support. School officials share that there are many new needs arising during this challenging time and the community can support in various ways.

Click on the following links to access information for each of the school districts: Calaveras Unified School District; Mark Twain Union Elementary School District; Vallecito Union School District; Bret Harte Union High School District.