Update: Crash Impacts Traffic On Highway 49 Near Tuttletown

By B.J. Hansen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Update at 11:15am: The wreckage has been removed from a two vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Portagee Lane in Tuolumne County. No injuries were reported and traffic is again moving freely.

Original story posted at 10:36am: Tuolumne County, CA — Officials are on the scene of a crash in Tuolumne County on Highway 49 near Portagee Lane.

The area is between Sonora and Tuttletown. The CHP reports that both lanes of Highway 49 are blocked. No injuries have been reported. Be prepared for a traffic delay. A tow truck is responding.

