Big Road Paving Project Getting Underway Outside Of Groveland

Groveland, CA — Caltrans is kicking off a paving project on Highway 120 that will continue through the summer and into the fall.

There will be one-way traffic control on Highway 120 between Groveland and the Yosemite National Park entrance. Work begins today and it will continue each Monday through Thursday from 6am-4pm, and Fridays from 6am-3pm. There will be no work done on the weekends. Weekday traffic delays of 15 minutes can be expected throughout the spring, summer and early fall, so plan accordingly.