Washed Out Road To Get New Bridge After 16 Year Closure

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – Construction crews will begin work next week on a bridge project to reopen a Copperopolis roadway that has been closed for 16 years.

It is a welcome relief for residence along Singletree Drive, between Conestoga Trail and Stagecoach Road, north of Highway 4. Heavy rains washed out a section of the roadway at Little Johns Creek in 2004.

The firm hired to build the bridge is Viking Construction Company, Inc. based out of Rancho Cordova. Crews will begin converting the existing low water crossing to an actual bridge structure. The work will run through the end of the year, December 31st. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Although the roadway will be closed to through traffic, residents will be allowed access during the project. All are asked to obey the posted signage and slow down near crews and equipment being used in the construction area cones zones. Any questions regarding the work can be directed to (209) 754-6401.