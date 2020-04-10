Response To COVID-19 Highlighted On Mother Lode Views

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local rules and regulations in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic will be a focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The early part of the show will recap actions taken at Monday’s Sonora City Council meeting and what they specifically mean for local residents and businesses. The guests will be Sonora City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga and Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel.

The second segment will feature a conversation with Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley about the county’s efforts to encourage out-of-town residents to postpone travel plans and how actions at the state level are impacting the ability to house inmates at the county jail.

The final segment, on this Easter weekend, will be a conversation with Tuolumne Supervisor Anaiah Kirk about a new faith-based Hopeline that is being staffed by local volunteers with area churches. The phone number, staffed Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm, is 209-533-7991.