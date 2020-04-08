New Power Outage, Others Without Lights Since Sunday

Power outage in the Buck Meadows area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – PG&E is reporting 60 customers without lights, some are part of a new power outage in the Buck Meadows area and a handful of customers have been without electricity for almost three days.

The lingering outage is in the Pinecrest area, off Highway 108. The lights went out on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. as stormy weather blew through the county bringing heavy snow and rain. A total of 15 customers remain without power. A crew is on-site working to restore power. The estimated repair time is seven this evening.

Crews are also working to turn the lights back on for 45 customers east of Buck Meadows, off Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road. The impacted area stretches from and along Harden Flat Road to Aspen Lane and past the Hodgdon Meadow Campground. Those customers lost power Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. The company gives an anticipated restoration time of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The utility blames equipment issues for both outages but did not identify the exact causes.