TUD Postpones Town Hall Regarding PG&E Infrastructure Acquisition

Sonora, Ca — A meeting scheduled for this week to answer questions about TUD’s potential acquisition of PG&E water infrastructure has been postponed indefinitely.

We reported last month that the two parties are in exclusive negotiations regarding the possible transfer of the Phoenix Lake Hydroelectric Project.

Under the proposed agreement, TUD would acquire the Phoenix Powerhouse, the Main Tuolumne Canal, the pre and post 1914 water rights, the Lyons Dam and Reservoir, Strawberry Dam and Pinecrest Reservoir.

TUD General Manager Ed Pattison says, “While we’re eager to discuss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before us to secure reliable water supplies, we recognize the need to do our part in prioritizing the health and safety of our residents.”

The meeting was to be held at the Sonora Opera Hall on Thursday and TUD promises to reschedule it as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to visit tuocoourwater.com, a website developed to provide updates on the potential acquisition, and detail the history of water in Tuolumne County.