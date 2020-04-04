BLM Shuts Down All New Melones Public Facilities

New Melones Reservoir boat launch detail, taken Feb. 12, 2017. View Photo

Sonora, CA – With the stay at home state order remaining in place, the Bureau of Reclamation (BLM) has temporarily closed all remaining open facilities at New Melones Lake.

The closure went into effect today (April 4) and will remain throughout the COVID-19 stay in shelter state order. The decision to completely shut down was in support of the recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requests from Calaveras and Tuolumne county health officials, according to BLM officials.

The closer includes all campgrounds, trails, day-use, and boat launching facilities at New Melones Lake until further notice. Earlier this week, BLM officials closed all campgrounds around the lake. On the Calaveras County side, all day-use and boat launch facilities were also shut down. However, on the Tuolumne side, those facilities remained open at the Tuttletown Recreation Area, Peoria Wildlife Area, French Flat and Table Mountain Area, as detailed here. Today the gates to those areas are locked.

For updates and question contact the Administration Office at 209‑536‑9094 and then hit extension zero or click here.