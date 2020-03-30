Closed At New Melones: All Campgrounds, Calaveras Facilities

Sonora, CA — More facilities at New Melones have been temporarily closed as part of escalating measures to limit the spreading of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

On Monday, Bureau of Reclamation officials announced that out of concerns for staff and the public, and in accordance with the recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local conditions, all campgrounds at New Melones Lake will temporarily close in both Calaveras and Tuolumne counties until further notice.

They additionally specified that in support of an ordinance order and request from local county health officials, the Bureau has closed all day-use and boat launching facilities in Calaveras County. These areas include Glory Hole, Natural Bridges and Camp Nine recreation areas.

In Tuolumne County, day-use and boat launch facilities including Tuttletown Recreation Area, Peoria Wildlife Area, French Flat and Table Mountain Area remain open at this time with entrance gates closing at 10 p.m.

Marina customers should contact the marina for additional information at 209 785-3300. Officials add that all visitors to New Melones should continue to follow all CDC guidance for social distancing.