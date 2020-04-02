Sunny
Five Rescued And Reprimanded For Violating COVID-19 Social Distancing Rules

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's search & rescue vehicle

Tuolumne County, CA – Five people out off-roading in the Stanislaus National Forest had to be rescued after their vehicle got stuck and then were reprimanded for all being packed in the vehicle and violating COVID-19 social distancing rules.

The vehicle became stuck around 6 p.m. Tuesday and the occupants were afraid to venture forward, fearing they could slide down steep terrain and called for help. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (TCSAR) crew could only find one accessible roadway to the stranded party, calling it ‘treacherous” terrain with a six-inch layer of snow. It took six and a half hours to complete the rescue mission.

Noting that avoidable incidents like these quickly deplete available resources, sheriff’s officials say, “It is imperative that both local and visiting residents heed warnings and stay home during this pandemic.”

Also, as the five people were all crammed into one vehicle, the group was admonished for violating the shelter in place order and reminded of the social distancing rules.

 

 

 

  • Tuolumne County Sheriff's search & rescue vehicle
  • Tuolumne County Search & Rescue logo

