Supervisor Brennan: Unprecedented Times

Sonora, CA — The Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Sherri Brennan, says “We live in a community of incredibly generous individuals who always rise to the occasion and support the wellbeing of others.”

Brennan has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the local response to the coronavirus pandemic. She notes, “Times like this demand we stand together, united in our unwavering commitment to support those who are impacted the most by this health emergency.”

Brennan references earlier times that have challenged the country and highlights many of the local resources available regarding COVID-19. You can find the blog by clicking here.