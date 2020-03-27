Relief For Renters Impacted By COVID-19

For rent sign View Photo

Sacramento, CA – With the first of the month right around the corner for renters, today Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that brings relief to renters who cannot pay due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order that goes into effect immediately bans the enforcement of eviction orders for renters through May 31st. Landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and enforcing evictions using law enforcement or the courts.

“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” remarked Governor Newsom. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them.”

Renters are required to notify landlords in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19. Proper documentation supporting the claim will be required later but does not have to be submitted to landlords in advance. Tenants are obligated to repay full rent in “a timely manner,” but an exact timeframe was specified. Additionally, renters could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted.

This new action comes on the heels of jury trials being suspended in the state on Tuesday, detailed here and a 90-day mortgage payment grace period being offered by some major banks in the state, reported here. The new order also builds on the governor’s previous executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the pandemic.

Click here to view the Governor’s executive order.