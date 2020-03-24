Jury Trials Suspended For 60 Days Across California

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, all jury trials at superior courts across California are suspended for 60 days.

If you were required to report to jury duty over the next two months, you can now ignore the summons. Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, issued the order on Monday.

She says, “Courts cannot comply with these health restrictions and continue to operate as they have in the past. Court proceedings require gatherings of court staff, litigants, attorneys, witnesses, and juries, well in excess of the numbers allowed for gathering under current executive and health orders. Many court facilities in California are ill-equipped to effectively allow the social distancing and other public health requirements required to protect people involved in court proceedings and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

Cantil-Sakauye adds, “Even if court facilities could allow for sufficient social-distancing, the closure of schools means that many court employees, litigants, witnesses, and potential jurors cannot leave their homes to attend court proceedings because they must stay home to supervise their children. These restrictions have also made it nearly impossible for courts to assemble juries.”

In addition, the required time periods to begin criminal and civil trials are expanded by 60 days.