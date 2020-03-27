Mother Lode Views Highlights Coronavirus Response

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the latest local information regarding health, education, and business, in relation to the coronavirus.

The show will feature an update from Tuolumne County’s Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, regarding the county’s response to the health pandemic.

Later, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker will speak about actions taken by schools to provide education and meals for students during this uncertain time. She will also address various commonly asked questions being received from parents of local students.

Towards the end of the show, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Pryzybyla will talk about the impact to the economy and what government services are available for local businesses. He will also highlight a webinar that will take place this coming Tuesday. Click here for information about registering. He will also speak about a map he has developed for the public that highlights business activity.