CCWD Temporarily Suspending Utility Late Fees And Lockoffs

San Andreas, CA — In response to the COVID-19 emergency, the Calaveras County Water District board of directors voted to suspend utility bill late fees and lock-offs until June 1st.

Customers are still responsible for paying standard base rates and consumptive charges, but penalties for late payments are suspended. The district’s office remains closed and CCWD employees are working remotely when possible. Customers are encouraged to make payments online at ccwd.org or by phone at (844)-516-4349.

Click here to read about other coronavirus related steps taken by the district.

Also, CCWD stresses that the water is safe to drink during this time. In addition, only toilet paper and human waste should be flushed down the toilet. Nationwide, there have been plumbing problems reported because people are trying to flush things like cleaning wipes.