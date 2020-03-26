Calaveras County Schools Extend School Closures Indefinitely

Angels Camp, CA— Calaveras County schools under the advice of the health officer are extending school closures indefinitely.

In a notice found here: Public Health on Scool Closure 3 25 2020 and issued on Wednesday afternoon by Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelatia, it recommends extending the closure of all schools within the county until the governor’s stay at home order is lifted.

In response, the Calavera County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik released a letter acknowledging that all county schools will adhere to the health officer’s request. It states, “Based on Governor Newsom’s comments, parents and students should approach school closures more as a long-term situation rather than short term.” Also noting that it remains very important for students to complete assigned material and to work closely with their schools to “ensure they are academically on track.”

Nanik’s notice can be read below:

“Schools play a vital role in community, we will provide what is needed to support distance learning for our students and serve the families to ensure critical learning opportunities and resources are available,” said Calaveras County Superintendent Scott Nanik. “We would like to get our students and staff back into the classroom as soon as possible, we understand how challenging this is for our students, families and faculty.”

Education officials also updated that a wireless network has been set up for staff and students to access the internet from several school locations to get need the needed materials for students. Click here: Calaveras County Schools wireless network for details on the network, locations and how to connect.