Extreme Weather Collision Injures Four

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Midmorning heavy rains and hail contributed to a two-vehicle crash that sent one driver and two juvenile passengers to a Modesto trauma center.

According to CHP San Andreas Unit officials, the collision occurred at 10:19 Wednesday morning on Highway 12 east of Double Springs Road and involved 79-year-old David Alexander of Mokelumne Hill and 30-year-old Janeya Thorbrogger of Valley Springs.

Reportedly, both drivers were traveling between 40 and 45 miles per hour as Alexander was headed west on Highway 12 in a 2016 Nissan Frontier and Thorbrogger was eastbound in a 2004 Buick LaSabre. Alexander’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and while trying to get back into his lane he over-corrected and crossed over solid yellow lines, colliding head-on with Throbrogger’s car.

Along with Thorbrogger, who suffered major injuries, responders transported her two juvenile passengers, ages 10 and 3, to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Alexander, who sustained minor injuries refused transport.

Neither drugs nor alcohol is considered to be contributing factors to the crash.