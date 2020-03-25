Public Health Responds To Concerns About Supplies Voiced By Union

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Public Health Department is responding to concerns voiced yesterday by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 2015 which represents nurses at various facilities across the state, including the Avalon Care Center in Sonora.

A local union member stated that they are concerned about the ability to acquire respirators, gowns and face shields.

Regarding the availability of supplies in the community, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department has released the following statement in response:

“Avalon Care Center is a longstanding partner with our Healthcare and Safety Coalition, which is a vital part of our local medical & healthcare response. When not participating in response mode such as we are now, the group maintains regular coordination of emergency planning and preparation, conducts exercises and drills, and connection through established communications protocols.

Through the Medical Health Operational Area Coordinator (MHOAC) program, healthcare and safety partners can provide situational updates and request resources. We have been successfully working with partners since the beginning of the COVID-19 incident and have been processing resource requests, obtaining PPE and other supplies for local facilities and agencies.

We spoke with the Sonora Avalon facility and confirmed that they are aware of the resource requesting process and they have not had a need for any additional supplies.

The MHOAC Program through Tuolumne County Public Health and the Healthcare and Safety Coalition, has been, and continues to be available to respond immediately to the requests for assistance from all of our coalition healthcare, safety, and community partners.”