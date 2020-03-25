Angels Camp Special Council Meeting About Coronavirus Response

Downtown Angels Camp View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The City of Angels Camp has called for a special meeting this evening to discuss the response to coronavirus.

The only item on the regular session agenda is a presentation by City Attorney Douglas White about Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order requiring everyone to stay at home unless they are needed to maintain the operation of essential critical services.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6pm. It will not be physically open to the public, but in order to comply with Brown Act requirements, members of the public will be able to participate via video conferencing by logging onto https://zoom.us/j/4866208974 online.

The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference by calling 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 486 620 8974. Members of the public will be allowed time to comment.