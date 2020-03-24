Cloudy
Fire Crews Battle Seven Hours To Extinguish House Fire

By Tori James
House Fire Mar 24 2020 Cedar Springs Rd near Ponderosa Hills

Sonora, CA – Investigators say it will be a couple of days before they are able to say what caused an early morning fire that fully engulfed a local home.

Units from CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, Tuolumne County Fire Department, Twain Harte Fire, Mi Wuk-Sugar Pine Fire Protection District, and Tuolumne Rancheria Fire responded at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday morning to the blaze at a two-story residence on Cedar Springs Road in Twain Harte near Ponderosa Hills.

According to CAL Fire officials, no one was staying at the home at the time of the incident and no injuries were sustained during firefighting activities that took some seven hours to complete. Although its value was unreported, the home was listed as a total loss.

