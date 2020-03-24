Worldwide Outreach For Medical Gear

Sacramento, CA – California is scrambling to obtain protective gear for healthcare workers and first responders.

State officials are not only reaching out to worldwide suppliers but also working with state businesses to ratchet up production as the coronavirus outbreak continues to fan out across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom California is looking for gloves, gowns, surgical masks, and face shields. He detailed the need with this list, “One billion gloves to procure, 595-million mask and 200-million shields.”

In addition, Newsom relayed that an expected three-month surge of cases will require some 50,000 additional hospital beds. California has had more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths.

With reports of large groups on beaches this weekend and in state parks, the governor is also reiterating his request for Californians to stay home and not gather in groups to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. He made this plea, “We are our behaviors and in order to meet this moment we need to improve our behaviors. All of us, young and healthy, not just the most vulnerable.”