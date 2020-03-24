Tuolumne County Shares Spring Break School Meal Assistance Plans

Sonora, CA – With local schools on extended break due to the COVID-19 crisis, expanded meal assistance programs continue to roll out.

With regard to the spring break period, Tuolumne County school districts are working with their community partners to help deliver meals to families of school-age students through the age of 18.

In addition, the Jamestown Family Resource Center, the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, and Resiliency Village are collaborating to help get food to families during the shelter in place period when schools are out. To that end, there is an online form that folks can fill out and submit for food assistance. Those who do not have any way to fill it out and submit it online may call 209 536-2092 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can access the form by clicking here.

Superintendent Cathy Parker states, “We remain committed to low-barrier food distribution during this emergency and keeping everyone as safe as possible. We’ll do our best to get to all of you while making sure those in the most need get service as quickly as possible.

She adds, “Please be honest when answering these questions so we can take care of everyone and we will get back to you with the resources closest to where you live.”

Jamestown Family Resource Center is operating in an emergency capacity. Officials say they are doing everything possible to keep staff, volunteers and the public safe so please do not come to the center without an appointment.

All school districts are providing meal assistance and all schools are operating under a waiver that allows them to serve any child under the age of 18 and those persons who are between the ages of 18 and22 who meet the CDE’s definition of having a disability.

Officials note that those being served a meal do not have to attend that school to receive a meal from that location.

Here are arrangements that are already in place at the following districts:

Curtis Creek School District:

Meals will be available for pick-up at Curtis Creek Elementary Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for any student wishing breakfast or lunch. Call Curtis Creek Elementary at 209 532.1428 for more information.

Jamestown School District:

Jamestown Family Resource Center ( JFRC) is also open for food distribution during spring break and will distribute on Wednesday from 2-5 and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call before coming: Mark Dyken at 209 984-4704 ext. 113.

Soulsbyville Elementary School District:

The Soulsbyville Elementary School cafeteria will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. over spring break for a “grab and go” sack lunch. Drive-through service will take place in the main parking lot. Please contact Mr. Winfield with any questions at 209 559.7656.

Summerville Union High School District:

Please email the number of children in your home in need of meals to food@summbears.net. If you do not have access to the internet, please contact the school office at 209 928-4228 ext. 6232 to request meals.

Summerville Elementary School District:

Meals will be provided on Monday that will cover the entire week. Please call Summerville Elementary at 209 928.4291 for more information.

Schools not listed above have either provided students meals through the spring break or are working in collaboration with other sites to provide meals.

ATCAA Food for Kids

These meals are distributed at most elementary schools throughout Tuolumne County and the Food Bank during the school year to those registered for the program. Call 209.984.3960 x101 for more information.