Tuolumne County Trash Collection Impacts During Coronavirus Crisis

Sonora, CA – While Tuolumne County residents should not experience any changes to their curbside garbage and/or recycling collections, some services are changing during the COVID-19 crisis.

County officials say the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station will remain open only for accepting municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris from commercial, industrial and public customers on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Cal Sierra Transfer Station (19309 Industrial Dr.) in Sonora has implemented social distancing protocols for the next month that will remain place if necessary. The transfer station remains open but is also limited to accepting municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris from commercial, industrial and public customers.

For at least the next 30 days and until further notice the following three facilities are closed and have posted instructional signs at their gates: Pinecrest Transfer Station (30740 Highway 108), the Recycling/Buy Back Center (14959 Camage Ave.) and Earth Resources (14909 Camage Ave.) facilities in Sonora.