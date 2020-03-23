TUD Amends Services To Cope With COVID-19 Crisis

Important Message from TUD View Photo

Sonora, CA – While operations continue as normal at Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD), its office is closed to the public for visits and meetings due to the COVID-19 crisis.

District officials say TUD staff remains available to serve the public via its main office line at 209 532-5536 as well as online through the TUD website. They add that all field operations are being conducted as normal, albeit following all precautionary guidelines due to the crisis.

While the TUD office (18885 Nugget Blvd.) remains closed to the public, the regularly scheduled TUD Board of Director meetings will be held there telephonically. Members of the public may observe and listen to the Board meetings by clicking here.

Customers may make their utility payments by placing them in the drop box located in the parking lot outside of the TUD office, paying them online or calling the customer service number (listed above).

TUD officials maintain all water operations will continue to run as normal and there is no threat posed by COVID-19 to TUD’s water supply or delivery system. They add that TUD remains committed to delivering the highest level of customer service and will reopen the office and Board Chambers to the public when the situation permits.