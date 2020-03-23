DMV Temporarily Changing its Operations

Sonora DMV office View Photo

The California DMV reports that its offices are still open, but there are many new restrictions now in place.

Californians are encouraged to use online services, when possible. The specific tasks that require an in-person visit now require an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted in an effort to better manage the number of people in the office at a given time. Also, behind the wheel driving tests have been suspended for the next 30 days.

Driver license transactions that require an in-office visit include:

-Applications for a new driver license or REAL ID

-70 years of age and older, who are required to take a knowledge test

-Individuals who are required to renew in the office (last DMV visit was 15 years prior)

-Individuals subject to vision testing

-Individuals with complex driving history

-The DMV notes that most vehicle registrations can be done online, at the DMV kiosks, or by phone.

Things that disqualify from registering online:

-Outdated insurance information

-Registration expired for 90 days or more

-Smog issues

-Recent transfer

The DMV will only be open Monday through Friday and is suspending extended hours on Saturdays.