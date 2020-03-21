State Unemployment Website Down First Time Applicants

EDD site down for scheduled work View Photo

Sonora, CA – For those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and planned on filing for unemployment online this weekend, think again.

At the posting of this story, first-time filers in the state will find the message below.

However, that time has come and gone with no new explanation for the delay posted. One reason may be the fact that since even before the governor’s shelter in place order was announced the site has been crashing due to rush.

In a recent address Governor Gavin Newsom shared, “There is no greater impact quickly in terms of unemployment insurance and as you see those claims have skyrocketed in the state of California, 40,000 a few days ago, 80,000 claims two days ago. It gives you a sense of the magnitude of this moment.”

Those that have already applied have access to their accounts and other services.