Columbia College Outlines Classes/Services Provided During COVID-19 Crisis

Columbia, CA – Columbia College is updating the changes to its classes and services as it implements its new COVID-19 operating procedures.

Earlier this week, the college announced there would be new operational changes, as reported here. Today the college released a detailed outline of classes and services being offered while stressing that the campus is not closed.

The college released these details of the new schedule and guidelines:

Columbia College continues to follow the guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health.

This is not the “hard closure” like we have become accustomed to on snow or smoke days. To continue to serve our students, we are offering some services via remote but we will continue to offer some services on campus to serve our students and their educational needs.

What will be available from remote?

1. All face-to-face lecture classes will be offered via remote effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020

2. Lab classes that are possible to be conducted via remote will transition effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020

3. Counseling services will be offered via remote effective Monday, March 23, 2020

4. Most student services will be offered via remote effective Monday, March 23, 2020

What will be available on campus?

1. Lab courses that cannot be offered via remote

2. Usage of Library area, Manzanita (Upper Level) and Career Center for accessing computers and internet

3. Staff at hand to help students access remote services

4. Effective Monday, March 23, grab and go food bowls and the food pantry will be stocked and available to students in the Manzanita Bldg. (upper level) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.

Please know that we will try to minimize the traffic on campus to ensure social distancing. However, students will have an opportunity to use the campus facilities to access the internet and use computers until further notice.