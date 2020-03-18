Thousands Of PG&E Customers Still Without Power

Sonora, CA – PG&E crews are still addressing scattered widespread outages from the most recent storm activities across the Mother Lode.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo reports that at 2 p.m. 2,597 customers in Calaveras County were still in the dark; the overwhelming majority of them (1,971) in Arnold although West Point had a significant number (393).

In Tuolumne County, 1,019 customers were without power with the largest outages in Pinecrest (650), Long Barn (171) and Groveland (156).

She states, “More than 150 crews are working to get the lights back on…crews continuing to find significant damage to equipment and down trees causing access issues [they are] working through it all to restore as many customers as possible by the end of the day.”

She adds that 8,066 are still without lights in El Dorado County; 2,073 in Amador County, 2,005 in Nevada County, 1,481 in Placer County, and 749 in Sierra County.