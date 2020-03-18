Cloudy
California Executive Order For Allowing Timely Delivery Of Vital Goods

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — With many residents staying home due to COVID-19 precautions, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to ease restrictions on commercial drivers supporting emergency relief efforts.

It comes in conjunction with a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s emergency waiver to ensure the flow of critical supplies and equipment.

The state’s order also suspends existing law for employers directly impacted by COVD-19 and directs the Labor and Workforce Development Agency to provide guidance to impacted employees. You can find the order by clicking here.

