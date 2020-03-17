Mark Twain Medical Center Enacts Coronavirus Visitor Policy

Mark Twain Medical Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Anyone planning to see a Mark Twain Medical Center patient should know visitors are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

MTMC spokesperson Nicki Stevens says on Monday hospital officials made the decision to restrict visitors during the COVID-19 crisis and that the house supervisor will be evaluating those situations for end of life care and others involving sensitive needs.

The café is open with normal operating hours for staff and emergency visitors but closed to the general public until further notice.

Officials stress that hand washing remains the best defense against any flu-like illness, so anyone going to the hospital should wash their hands frequently and make use of the hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility.