Power Outages Popping Up Across Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — The heavy blanket of snow across the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada is resulting in several PG&E power outages.

Some of the hardest hit areas are up the Highway 108 and 4 corridors. There are numerous outages impacting a total of around 1,000 customers stretching between Cold Springs, Pinecrest and Strawberry. There are also over 1,000 customers without power in the area of Arnold and Camp Connell. A similar number is without electricity between Mountain Ranch, Jesus Maria and Railroad Flat.

There are smaller outages around Columbia and Sonora. PG&E does not have an estimated restoration time for the various outages.