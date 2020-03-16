Death Investigation Related To Rawhide Road Fire

House Fire on Rawhide Road View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Fire officials confirm that a fatality occurred within the perimeter of a house fire that was extinguished early Saturday morning in the 19000 block of Rawhide Road.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the Tuolumne County Fire Department is investigating the incident in cooperation with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. We reported earlier that the fire ignited at 12:19am on Saturday and resources responded from CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Fire, and the Columbia Fire Protection District. One firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

No additional information is immediately available regarding the person who died, or the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.