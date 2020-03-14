Cloudy
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire Destroys Rawhide Road Home

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
House Fire on Rawhide Road

House Fire on Rawhide Road

Photo Icon View Photos

Jamestown, CA — Fire officials responded to an early morning fire in the 19000 block of Rawhide in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says it was reported at 12:19am and the first arriving firefighters at 12:27am saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. She reports that one firefighter sustained minor injuries. Units responded from Tuolumne County Fire, Columbia Fire Protection District and the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit. Kilgore says no additional information is currently available, and details surrounding the fire are still under investigation.

  • House Fire on Rawhide Road

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 