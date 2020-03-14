Fire Destroys Rawhide Road Home

House Fire on Rawhide Road View Photos

Jamestown, CA — Fire officials responded to an early morning fire in the 19000 block of Rawhide in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says it was reported at 12:19am and the first arriving firefighters at 12:27am saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. She reports that one firefighter sustained minor injuries. Units responded from Tuolumne County Fire, Columbia Fire Protection District and the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit. Kilgore says no additional information is currently available, and details surrounding the fire are still under investigation.