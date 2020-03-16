Sonora City Council To Vote On COVID-19 Emergency Declaration

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — The first item of new business at today’s Sonora City Council meeting will be to approve a local State of Emergency Declaration related to the public health threat of COVID-19.

On Friday Mayor Jim Garaventa issued the proclamation and it will be formally ratified by the council today. The council meeting documents state, “This proclamation was issued in an effort to prepare for, respond to, mitigate, and recover from the increasing spread of COVID-19, and will continue to impose extraordinary requirements and expenses to the city.”

The declaration opens the door for the city to potentially receive state and federal assistance.

Many other government agencies will be taking similar actions this week.

The meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.