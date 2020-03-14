COVID-19 Precautions At Tuolumne County Supervisors Meetings

Tuolumne County CAO Tracie Riggs is alerting the public about changes being made ahead of upcoming board of supervisors meetings. They come in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Riggs has released the information below:

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-25-20 on March 12, 2020, relating to the convening of public meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The County of Tuolumne hereby provides notice that it will continue to convene its regularly scheduled public meetings of the Board of Supervisors in the Board Chambers, as provided in the publicly posted agenda notice, and until further notice.

Pursuant to the Executive Order, and to maintain the orderly conduct of the meeting, the County of Tuolumne will allow Board Supervisors to attend the meeting telephonically and to participate in the meeting to the same extent as if they were present. Members of the public who wish to participate may appear at the public meeting held in the Board Chambers, where efforts will be made to allow adequate social distancing and to ensure that exposed surfaces are sanitized.

Members of the public who plan to attend are hereby notified that there will be limited capacity due to the Governors Executive Order. For members of the public who wish to participate, but not to attend in person, you may submit written comments on any matter within the Board’s subject matter jurisdiction, regardless of whether it is on the agenda for Board consideration or action, and those comments will be entered into the administrative record of the meeting.

To submit written comments by U.S. Mail or email for inclusion in the meeting record, they must be received by the County Clerk no later than 9:00a.m. on the morning of the noticed meeting. To submit written comments by email, please forward them to Alicia Jamar, Chief Deputy Board Clerk at ajamar@co.tuolumne.ca.us.

To submit such comments by U.S. Mail, please forward them to:

County Clerk

Board of Supervisors

County of Tuolumne

2 South Green Street

Sonora, CA 95370