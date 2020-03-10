Calaveras Supervisors To Hear Update On COVID-19

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The first item on the Calaveras Supervisors’ regular agenda today is to hear from the public health department about the local response and preparations made related to COVID-19.

We reported earlier that some Calaveras County residents have undergone testing after being on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship or coming into contact with people known to have Coronavirus.

Today’s open session meeting begins at 9am at the government center in San Andreas.

Also, today the supervisors will appoint applicants to serve on various commissions, committees and advisory boards. The board will also hear about a debt advisory committee’s recommendation for an HVAC replacement project.