Alleged Drug Dealer Sniffed Out In Groveland

Bird Arrest Evidence Photo Mar 7 2020 TSCO View Photo

Sonora, CA – K9 Zeus and his partner in tandem with a late-night patrolling deputy busted an alleged drug dealer after he literally went over the line, double-yellow lines in fact.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin, last Friday evening, around 10:30 Deputy Hammell was patrolling the area of Ferretti Road in Groveland when he watched a pickup truck travel into the oncoming lane and immediately conducted a traffic stop.

He contacted the driver, 48-year-old Christopher Bird of Groveland and was subsequently joined on the scene by Deputy Lee and K9 Zeus, who conducted a sniff of the vehicle that resulted in Zeus alerting to the presence of a drug odor inside. A search turned up several grams of methamphetamine, a working digital scale and drug paraphernalia that were hidden inside the truck.

Bird was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of methamphetamine for sale, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.